It should come as no surprise to those who observe the American political and social landscape that former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama have recently been named in a recent nationwide Gallup Poll as the most admired man and woman in our country.
Even after having departed the White House two years ago, the pair was recognized by people throughout our country for their contributions, their compassion, their intelligence and their exemplary lifestyles that have positively influenced the minds, personal choices and interests of people around the world.
Mrs. Obama’s biography, “Becoming,” was purchased by more than one million people in the first week of its release in December. It more than likely will become one of the best-selling political biographies of all time. Her book mirrors the former First Lady’s honesty, vision, and intellect.
In her book, Michelle Obama reveals that she was opposed to her husband’s decision to enter politics, yet because they trusted and believed in one another she agreed that he should pursue his dream. With that decision, the Obamas began a journey which has resulted in their being among the most potent political couples in American history.
2019 marks the eleventh consecutive year that our former president has been chosen as the most admired man in the country. The only other person with more first place finishes is former President Dwight David Eisenhower who was also a military hero.
It is quite interesting that exactly four hundred years after the first slaves were brought to our country in 1619, brutally treated and disdained; the two people receiving the most reverence by our population are Americans who, like the slaves, are people of color.
Yet it is not because of their skin color that the Obamas are honored. The respect that they have garnered is not a result of their ethnicities. Among other traits it is a result of their characters.
While no presidency is without its imperfections, it should be noted that during the eight years that the Obamas were our nation’s first couple, there were no personal scandals associated with either of them.
Their friends and those that worked for the administration did not find themselves consumed with having to testify before investigators and prosecutors, nor were there a myriad of criminal indictments. In fact, there were none.
Americans have always longed for those of good character and sound judgement to lead and inspire them. They witnessed such qualities in President and First Lady Obama whom they have honored, and rightly so!!
