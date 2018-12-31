WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43) released the following statement today in response to the ruling of a federal judge in Texas that the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is unconstitutional:
“I am deeply disturbed by the ruling of a federal judge in Texas – who was appointed by a Republican – that Obamacare is unconstitutional. This court case was brought before the court by a group of Republican governors and state attorneys general who are continuing the Republican Party’s relentless campaign to repeal Obamacare and strip away its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. The case is further evidence that Republicans will stop at nothing to strike down Obamacare and take away health coverage from millions of Americans.
“Ironically, this ruling comes barely a month after numerous Republicans stood for reelection while campaigning on the false premise that they actually cared about people with pre-existing conditions and were committed to protecting them. The American people were not fooled by these disingenuous claims, and many of these Republicans lost.
“I applaud the announcement that the State of California, along with several other states led by Democrats, plans to appeal the court’s ruling. Obamacare has already survived several court challenges initiated by heartless Republicans, and I have no doubt it will survive this one.
“Democrats just won a big victory in the 2018 midterm elections, after proving time and time again that we are the party that truly cares about the health and well-being of working families, seniors, veterans, the disabled and Americans with pre-existing conditions. As we take control of the House of Representatives, we will fight to protect the rights of all Americans to quality, affordable health care, and make certain that Obamacare and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions remain the law of the land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.