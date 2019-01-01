The end of 2018 brought sighs of relief and, in some cases, shouts of “good riddance.” A few people I heard say that the best thing about 2018 was that it ended. For some, there were many losses: loved ones passed away, jobs were lost, relationships ended, finances decreased and peace of mind was lost. Some of us, however, weren’t so ready for 2018 to end. Not that we enjoyed the hard times; we were waiting on God to fulfill some promises. For those of us waiting on God to answer longstanding prayers, what made such a turbulent year tolerable was the small hope that we’d be able to give testimonies of God’s faithfulness and fulfilling his promises.
The new year brings the bittersweet reality that even though the prayers were unanswered and the promises were unfulfilled, we have an assurance that one day they will be. Habakkuk 2:3 reminds that “For the revelation awaits an appointed time… Though it linger, wait for it; it will certainly come and will not delay.” I hate to admit it but that assurance wasn’t enough for me as I prayed about my goals for 2019. In the last week of 2018, I pulled out the journal I had from earlier in the year that showed my prayer requests and goals. I was grateful for the ones that God had answered but was still a little disappointed as I saw that a few were still unfulfilled.
Maybe that’s why I am so hesitant to journal my prayers for 2019…I don’t want to get disappointed again. I shared this struggle with a close friend as we made plans to go on a New Year’s fast and consecration together. As I was praying for the direction of my fast, I also was struck by something that I’d heard in my spirit in while I was in prayer: your waiting is not in vain.
Honestly, I’ve got a love/hate relationship with waiting which has never been easy for me. I used to blame the struggle I had with waiting on the fact that I’d inherited my Dad’s impatience. But the last few years of my life have taught me the importance of waiting and with the right attitude. For example, because I didn’t complain loudly about waiting but silently stood in line while Christmas shopping recently, I was given priority and great service. Now I realize that my being a bad “waiter” was not hereditary but a choice I made.
What I’ve learned about waiting is that it is not designed to wear you down; it’s designed to preserve and not frustrate you. Similarly, the longer you wait for God to answer your prayer, the stronger your faith is supposed to get. In addition, Isaiah 40:31 says “But those who wait on the Lord, shall renew their strength….”
We all have to wait. We also have the choice to wait with an ”attitude,” or choose to wait patiently on the promises of God. Waiting also strengthens you so you can then better handle the good and bad things that come your way. Happy New Year 2019…and happy waiting!
