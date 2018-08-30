Allen High School product, Kyler Murray has officially been named the season-opening starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners. Marie, who plays both football and baseball for Oklahoma, will start his the season in the very position that many assumed that the journeyman should have been in all along.
Kyler Murray led his Allen Eagle baseball and football teams to state championship and national notoriety. His combination of arm speed and accuracy made him an equal threat in both sports, and one off the nation's most sought-after recruits. Unfortunately for the (now) red-shirt junior, the road to an opportunity to play for a national championship has been unexpectedly rocky. Forced to transfer from Texas A&M after his sophomore season for lack of chances to prove himself, Murray spent the last two seasons in the shadow of an eventual Heisman Trophy winner and first overall NFL Draft selection, Baker Mayfield. Having demonstrated the patience that critics claimed he lacked, Murray will finally be able to put his full talents on display for the school and faithful that have given him second wind.
The Sooners were 12-2 last season, finishing the season with a disappointing 54-48 loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Having fallen just short of consideration for a national championship, Oklahoma is hoping to contend again quickly; and Murray's accuracy, football like you, and athleticism keep the program that has won 11 Big 12 Conference championships in the last fifteen years the ability to do so as early as week one of this season.
They say that to whom much is given, much is tested. Kyler Murray has endured possibly the most difficult for any of us-to wait his turn. Given the wait, it's unlikely that the 21 year old will overlook any of the gifts he’s been given…Opportunity has finally met preparation.
